Two Al Jazeera Journalists Wounded In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Dec. 15 (Petra)-- Two Al Jazeera journalists, Wael Al-Dahdouh and Samer Abu Daqqa, were wounded on Friday by a missile fired from a drone in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Al Jazeera TV Channel.
It added that the two journalists were hurt by missile fragments that were fired by an Israeli reconnaissance plane. Al-Dahdouh was hurt in his arm and was taken to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis for medical attention, while Abu Daqqa and other injured individuals are still trapped inside the Haifa School.
MENAFN15122023000117011021ID1107604152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.