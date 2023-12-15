President Museveni Receives Credentials From 7 New Envoys To Uganda

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has received credentials from seven Ambassadors and High Commissioners, newly accredited to Uganda. The Ambassadors presented their credentials today 14th December, 2023 at State House, Entebbe. They included H.E. Mohamed Khelifi - Algeria, H.E Simone Knapp- Austria, H.E Pavel Vziatkin- Belarus, H.E Mathews Jere- Zambia, H.E. Nayef Hapes Al-Otaibi- Kuwait, H.E. Tareque Muhammad- Bangladesh and H.E. Andrew Onalenna- Botswana.

During the function, President Museveni welcomed the new Ambassadors to Uganda and assured them of the government commitment to work with them to strengthen the cordial relationship among the particular countries. On their part, the Ambassadors also promised to work with Uganda basing on mutual respect and cooperation. The Ambassador of Algeria to Uganda, H.E Mohamed Khelifi informed President Museveni that his country is in advanced stages of importing quality milk from Uganda.

Zambia's Ambassador to Uganda, H.E Mathews Jere delivered warm greetings from H.E President Hakainde Hichilema to President Museveni and promised to further strengthen the relationship between the two countries. President Museveni also noted that he was looking forward to welcoming their Presidents to Uganda, especially those coming for the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in January next year. The event was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen. Abubakar Jeje Odongo, among other officials.

