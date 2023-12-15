Ambassador Said Shaib Mussa, Deputy Permanent Secretary Met With Ambassador Ibrahim Zanna, Deputy Chief Of Protocol

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



On 11th December, 2023, Amb. Said Shaib Mussa, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of the United Republic of Tanzania met with Amb. Ibrahim Zanna, Deputy Chief of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The two Ambassadors discussed issues on how to further strengthen the existing relations between Tanzania and Nigeria.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria.