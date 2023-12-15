South Africa: Government Welcomes The Notable Increase In Employment

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Government welcomes the increase in employment for the period June to September 2023 as per the 3rd Quarterly Employment Statistics (QES) report of Statistics South Africa. Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that

“The continuous increase in employment is a demonstration that measures put in place by government, the partnership with business and labour to reduce unemployment and create opportunities for more jobs are steadily and firmly gaining traction despite prevailing domestic and global challenges facing the economy. Government remains resolute in resolving the domestic constrains to the economy as indicated by the recently Cabinet approved Freight and Logistics Roadmap and the Integrated Resource Plan 2023. These interventions will also help facilitate economic growth opportunities to reverse the contraction in real gross domestic product (GDP), which was 0.2% in the 3rd quarter of 2023”.



Government is also pleased with the year-on-year increase or 2.6% increase in employment. According to StatsSA, the total employment increased by 256 000 between September 2022 and September 2023.



Notable in the increase is also an increase in Gross Earnings paid to employees which increased by R16,7 billion (2,0%) from R833,6 billion in June 2023 to R850,2 billion in September 2023. This means to some levels there are measures 2 being put in place to ensure earnings are kept up with the increasing cost of living.



Government has also noted that both increases in employment and gross earnings have been driven by sectors that are critical to South Africa's economic growth, namely by trade, mining, transport, electricity industries and community services. In addition, the contribution of business services, manufacturing, and construction in the increase in gross earnings is a positive development.



As the country ends the year on this good news of a resilient economy which is steadily creating employment, government undertakes to double its efforts in the new year to bolster an employment-creating economy.



