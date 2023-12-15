South Africa: Deputy Minister Botes Concludes Working Visit To Eastern Europe

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, has concluded his Working Visit to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.
In Russia, the Deputy Minister met with his counterpart, Mr Mikhail Bogdanov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, to hold Political Consultations on a range of issues including the importance of strengthening the trade and investment relationship between the two countries.
In Belarus, the Deputy Minister met with Mr Evgeny Shastakov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Deputy Ministers held the Fourth Round of Political Consultations to explore strengthening cooperation between the two countries. In addition, the Deputy Minister met with various Belarusian stakeholders in the economic sphere, including the Chamber of Commerce, aimed at promoting a mutually beneficial economic relationship between the two countries.
