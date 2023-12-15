Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Unveils Christmas Brunch And Staycation, Gift Vouchers To Elevate Festive Spirit Of New Year Eve's Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 2023) Shangri-La Eros New Delhi is excited to unveil a captivating array of festive celebrations and exclusive offers as part of its Enchanted Wonders campaign. Guests can unwrap the joy with a curated selection of hotel offerings, complemented by gift vouchers that promise to elevate the festive spirit. Indulge in the magic of delectable culinary delights and embark on an epicurean journey that transcends the ordinary. These offerings have been thoughtfully crafted to infuse this special time of the year with an extra dose of enchantment, ensuring that every moment is filled with wonder and warmth.



Gift Vouchers and Festive Treats at Mister Chai

Enhance the festive spirit with a touch of luxury through gift vouchers and festive treats at Mister Chai. In the true essence of the season, guests can offer gift of experiences to their loved ones with the hotel's exclusive range of thoughtfully crafted gift cards, along with the indulgence of their delightful selection of Christmas treats. From 15 to 25 December 2023, guests can revel in a display of goodies featuring Mini Christmas Yule Logs, homemade Chocolate Bark, festive cakes and more, setting the stage for a season of unparalleled indulgence.



Immersive Dining Experiences



Go on a culinary odyssey this festive season with exclusive dining experiences at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. From 22 to 25 December 2023, Grappa beckons guests to indulge in the pleasures of an Alfresco Christmas BBQ and mulled wine.



For an extraordinary Christmas Eve dinner, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi presents the finest from Tamra, Shang Palace, and Sorrento. Guests can delight in European and Southeast Asian favourites at Tamra, starting from INR 3,800 plus taxes; experience Far Eastern cuisine at Shang Palace; and savour a delectable Italian menu at Sorrento that features turkey delicacies, starting from INR 3,390 plus taxes. These meticulously crafted experiences feature live barbecues and enticing specials, getting everyone into the spirit of the season.



For their Christmas celebrations on 25 December 2023, guests can immerse themselves in the festivities with Christmas brunch offerings. Tamra showcases Truffle-roasted Butterball Turkey, a seafood bar, and Yorkshire Christmas specialties starting at INR 3,800 plus taxes. Meanwhile, Shang Palace and Sorrento present their roast turkey, fresh seafood and signature buffet spreads featuring Asian and Italian delights, as well as Christmas-themed desserts, a kid's zone, and live stations on the garden lawns, starting at INR 6,000 plus taxes. The brunch offerings include a harmonious blend of flavours crafted by culinary experts and complemented by performances on the hotel's lush lawns.



Christmas Staycation

As part of the special staycation package, and to elevate the holiday spirit, guests can relish the Christmas Brunch on 25 December 2023 and experience a luxurious stay in a deluxe room, that comes with a delightful breakfast buffet, early check-in, and late check-out. This festive staycation offer is available on 24 December 2023 and 25 December 2023, starting at INR 21,000 plus taxes for double occupancy.



Spectacular New Year's Eve Celebration

On 31 December 2023 guests are cordially invited to savour the special New Year's Eve dinner at Tamra and enjoy a spread of global cuisine. Guests are invited to dance the night away at Grappa with unlimited delicacies created by our chefs, free-flowing premium alcoholic drinks and a DJ to set the mood for a joyful countdown to 2024.



Shang Palace, celebrated for its richness and dynamism in Cantonese cuisine, will present an exquisite array of limitless beverages and a special menu. Meanwhile, Sorrento will showcase an Italian twist on festivities. These opulent offerings are priced at INR 7,500 plus taxes per person.



New Year's Eve Staycation

Embarking on a new beginning, the hotel offers an overnight stay, a delectable breakfast buffet at Tamra, late check-out and much more. This exclusive offer is available on 31 December 2023 and starts at INR 30,000 plus taxes for double occupancy. Guests can enjoy the festive ambiance and create cherished memories as they bid farewell to the old and usher in the New Year in style and luxury.



About Shangri-La:



Shangri-La, an iconic flagship brand of the Shangri-La Group, puts heartfelt service at the core of its distinctive Asian hospitality experience. Through imaginative and nature-inspired design, delightful culinary and cultural experiences, and its authentic and thoughtful service, the brand enables guests to realise their own moments of Shangri-La.



Today, the brand experience is brought to life in over 90 deluxe hotels and resorts at destinations around the world, including Australia, Canada, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan, Fiji, France, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sultanate of Oman, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.





About Shangri-La Circle



Built on the idea that life is meant to be fun, limitless, and full of possibilities, Shangri-La Circle is a contemporary Asian travel lifestyle platform offering members a world of enhanced benefits at every point of their journey at over 100 Shangri-La, Kerry, JEN by Shangri-La, and Traders properties worldwide, along with the Group's portfolio of restaurants, wellness facilities, and family experiences. Details of these benefits can be found here.

Company :-Brand Talk

User :- Samara Harit

Email :...

Other articles by Shangri-La