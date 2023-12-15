(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 DECEMBER 2023 AT 4.15 P.M. EET

Establishment of a share-based long-term incentive scheme for Enento Group's management and key employees

The Board of Directors of Enento Group has decided on the establishment of a new share-based long-term incentive scheme for the company's management and selected key employees. The incentive scheme comprises a Performance Share Plan (also“PSP”) and a share-based transition phase plan to cover the transition to the new long-term incentive (LTI) structure (the“Transition Phase Plan”).

The objectives of the share-based long-term incentive scheme are to align the interests of Enento Group's management and key employees with those of the company's shareholders and, thus, to promote shareholder value creation in the long term as well as to commit management and key employees to achieving Enento Group's strategic targets.

Performance Share Plan (PSP)

The PSP structure consists of annually commencing individual Performance Share Plans, each with a three-year performance period, followed by the payment of the potential share rewards. The potential rewards payable thereunder are paid in listed shares of Enento Group. The commencement of each new plan is subject to a separate decision of Enento Group's Board of Directors.

The first plan, PSP 2024 - 2026, commences effective as of the beginning of 2024 and the potential share rewards payable thereunder will be paid during H1 2027. The payment of the rewards is conditional on the achievement of the performance targets which the Board of Directors has set for the plan.

The performance targets based on which the share rewards potentially earned under PSP 2024 - 2026 will be paid are based the absolute total shareholder return of the company's share (absolute TSR) and financial measures and key figures of the company. Eligible for participation in PSP 2024 - 2026 are approximately 40 individuals, including the members of Enento Group's Executive Team.

If all the performance targets set for PSP 2024 - 2026 are fully achieved, the aggregate maximum number of shares to be paid based on this plan is approximately 109,000 shares (referring to gross earning, from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld). The estimated aggregate gross value of this first plan, based on the current value of Enento Group's share, is approximately EUR 1.9 million. The materialized value of the plan may deviate from this estimate as a result of share price development and the degree to which the performance targets set for the plan are achieved.

Transition Phase Plan 2024 – 2025

The Transition Phase Plan is established to cover specific incentive and retention needs during the transition phase to the new LTI structure. The Transition Phase Plan is a one-off plan commencing effective as of the beginning of 2024 and its performance period covers the calendar years 2024 - 2025. The potential rewards payable based on the Transition Phase Plan will be paid in listed shares of Enento Group during H1 2026. The payment of the share rewards is conditional on the achievement of the performance targets which the Board of Directors has set for the plan.

The performance targets based on which the share rewards potentially earned under the Transition Phase Plan will be paid are based on the absolute total shareholder return of the company's share (absolute TSR) and financial measures and key figures of the company. Eligible for participation in the Transition Phase Plan are approximately 40 individuals, including the members of Enento Group's Executive Team.

If all the performance targets set for the Transition Phase Plan are fully achieved, the aggregate maximum number of shares to be paid based on this plan is approximately 109,000 shares (referring to gross earning, from which the applicable payroll tax is withheld). The estimated aggregate gross value of this plan, based on the current value of Enento Group's share, is approximately EUR 1.9 million. The materialized value of the plan may deviate from this estimate as a result of share price development and the degree to which the performance targets set for the plan are achieved.

Other terms

The value of the rewards payable to participants based on the plans is limited by a maximum cap linked to the company's share price development.

Enento Group applies a share ownership requirement to the members of the company's Executive Team. According to this requirement each member of Enento Group's Executive Team is expected to retain in his/her ownership at least half of the shares received under the share-based incentive plans of the company until the value of his/her share ownership in the company corresponds to at least his/her annual gross base salary.

