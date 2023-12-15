The Big Homecoming And Wells Fargo Donating $100,000 To Band Of The Year Participants

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The nation's newest premier music and culture festival, The Big Homecoming (TBH) alongside founding partner Wells Fargo , are furthering their ongoing commitment to HBCUs through the Band Of The Year competition. TBH & Wells Fargo are teaming up to give $25,000 to each participating band totaling $100,000.Judges will crown the top marching bands from Division I and II historically Black colleges and universities on Friday, December 15, 2023 during ESPN's inaugural Band of the Year national championship ( ). Judges include Grammy-Award winning producer Dernst“D'Mile” Emile II, former band directors and industry experts.North Carolina A&T State University will take on Jackson State University in Division I, and Florida Memorial University will face Virginia State University in Division II. Each school will be judged for its halftime show and two other songs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.The Big Homecoming is also curating the halftime show which will feature Grammy Award winning producer and music industry tycoon Jermaine Dupri.The Big Homecoming, which launched in Atlanta in 2022, has had enormous success, with the mission of authentically celebrating the culture of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) while creating ongoing impact for HBCUs.Founding Partner Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) and The Big Homecoming have been able to provide over $150,000 in scholarships to students through the TBH365 Impact Tour. The tour has made stops at Florida A&M University, Jarvis Christian University, North Carolina A&T State University, Jackson State University and Clark Atlanta University. Wells Fargo's team led financial empowerment workshops to financially equip students to build wealth, start businesses and learn more about investing. The tour featured notable names such as Deion Sanders, Dr. Lamman Rucker, Jermaine Dupri, KJ Smith, Yandy Smith, Desi Banks, Rachael O'Neil and Reed Shannon to name a few. Students were also given internship opportunities, professional development symposiums and career opportunities.“The Big Homecoming was created to support entities like Band of The Year to further promote HBCUs and the cultural phenomenons like HBCU band culture, which represent the heart and soul of HBCUs,” said Amir Windom, Creator, The Big Homecoming Festival and 365 Impact Tour.“Partnering with John Grant, ESPN and Band of The Year with a partner like Wells Fargo, who has a long track record of committing to improve the quality of life, especially for HBCUs, helps us easily fulfill our mission and purpose to create ongoing impact for HBCUs.”Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were founded in the face of discrimination and have a proud history and legacy of achievement. There are more than 100 HBCUs that serve diverse students and communities in urban, rural, and suburban settings. Each has a focus on creating pathways to opportunity for Black students and fostering academic achievement.About The Big Homecoming + 365 ImpactThe Big Homecoming is the first ongoing impact festival if it's kind. It offers an authentic HBCU experience through the annual The Big Homecoming Music & Culture Festival where all the HBCUs can bring their homecoming energy and celebrate the culture with one big homecoming celebration if all the HBCUs. It doesn't stop there. Throughout the school year, The Big Homecoming 365 Impact Tour visits HBCUs around the country creating ongoing impact for HBCUs through fireside chats, scholarship competitions and apprenticeship programs to name a few. The festival taps into the nostalgia of connection that only HBCU homecomings offer. Through the company's 365 Impact campaigns, entertainment, philanthropy and the culture will merge in a meaningful way by creating ongoing year around impact for HBCUs. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TheBigHomecoming.About Wells FargoWells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune's 2023 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.Additional information may be found at | Twitter: @WellsFargo

