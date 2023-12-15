Icy-Cool News From Kiwitaxi: Passenger Numbers Are Expected To Skyrocket As New Destinations Emerge 🚀

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EDINBURGH, UK, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kiwitaxi, a leading international individual transfer service, provided more than 1000000 individual transfers across a network of thousands of destinations in over 100 countries. The company has transported a total of 9300 passengers to ski resorts worldwide and is currently looking at doubling the number this year.



Over the years, Kiwitaxi had once again outperformed expectations, having demonstrated a 40% increase in passenger numbers last winter season, compared to the same period the year before.



It's ski resort network is rapidly expanding, plunging into this season with 430 frosty options to pick from.



The winter fleet is boasting enhanced capabilities for snowy escapades with ski and snowboard racks installed as well as anti-skid snow chains provided to adapt to the toughest weather conditions.



The company operated more than 8540 winter rides across a growing network of 430 ski resorts in 40 countries. Kiwitaxi drivers have bravely made it through 315000 snowy miles and transported more than 3000 pairs of skis and snowboards so far. With the latest additions to Kiwitaxi winter destinations such as Val Thorens (French Alps) and Whistler Blackcomb (Canada), and growing number of ski enthusiasts, higher figures are anticipated this winter season.



Here's what Harper Winchester - one of the enthusiastic winter adventurers Kiwitaxi transported recently - says:“Kiwitaxi is totally taking its winter game to new heights, solidifying its position as my preferred holiday transportation choice, as I never have to worry about weather anymore - I know that my driver will not keep me waiting in the snow and that we'll get to the destination safely as the car will be properly equipped to make it through the toughest snowfall. I'm thrilled to see the new destinations coming up!”.



The joy of contributing to the passengers' winter adventures has been a source of pride for Kiwitaxi over the years. This year, the goal is to double the exhilaration, providing an even more exceptional winter experience to a wider audience.



But wait, there's more - having taken over most European ski resorts, Kiwitaxi is just about to announce the launch of its operations to at least three new skiing destinations around the US.



Grab your gear and hop in for an amazing adventure this winter with Kiwitaxi 🚖



Stay tuned for more updates and seasonal offers on Kiwitaxi Instagram :

For full information on available destinations and booking please visit :

Sophie Golub

Kiwitaxi

email us here