VR Today Magazine Announces Choices For Best December 2023 VR Games

2023 holiday season gift guide informs gamers and friends of VR lovers about the perfect gifts

VR Today Magazine announced the much-awaited release of its choice of the best December 2023 VR games. The magazine is one of the gaming industry's top destinations for serious and amateur virtual reality (VR) gamers. This month, its website includes a December calendar for those planning on holiday gifts of games and experiences.VR Today Magazine is the go-to favorite site for everything VR. Gamers can find information on Anime Avatars for VRChat, sustainability and the business of gaming. This is the gathering place of informed and beginner gamers."VR Today Magazine is an online media focused on content related to the VR industry and mostly related to news and reviews of VR Games," said Zornitsa Vuteva of VR Today Magazine."Remember to get your votes in for the VS 2023 PS Blog Game of the Year Awards."The exciting new VR games include:.Bulletstorm VR – Shooter, Adventure (Meta Store, Steam VR, PS VR2) -.Five nights At Freddy's Help Wanted 2 – Horror, Puzzle (PS VR2) -.Asgard's Wrath 2 – RPG, Action (Meta Store) -.Towers and Powers – Strategy (Steam VR, PS VR2) -.Tales of the Aswang VR – Action (Steam VR) -.VR Painting: Space – Creativity & Design (Steam VR) -.Racket Club –Sports, Multiplayer (Meta Store, Steam VR) -.Zone Trip – Casual (Steam VR) -.Meteoric VR – Action (Meta Store, Steam VR) -.Red Antz – VR Experience (Steam VR) -Prices of the new games range from $24.99 to $59.99. The Christmas gift guide is provided just in time to plan a fun and active holiday season.

