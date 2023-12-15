88 Areas Of Mastery - An American Homeschooler's Companion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

88 Areas of Mastery Front Cover

A New American Homeschooler's Handbook Dedicated to God, Family and Country - with an introduction to 232 of the Greatest Scientific Giants in History

- J. E. SuttonDURAND, MICHIGAN, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As an American homeschooler's companion, this compendium of traditional academic courses, various vectors of modern science, art forms and inspirational reflections presents a window on the world that pays homage to the great diversity of human ingenuity, science, and artistic expression.Each of these 88 areas of mastery will, in a moment, give the student a new focal point that is unique to human life in a modern world. With each page you turn, this book will open a virtual doorway into the past, present and future of human knowledge, craftsmanship and raw talent to inspire students at any age.Reaching back to ancient times, this book begins with an introduction into the origins and structure of what we call Academics and the original Seven Liberal Arts of traditional education. It will then carry you along on a journey across a great spectrum of human ambition and visit upon the essential attributes of what we call a peaceful, prosperous and civilized life.Presented from an American perspective realizing the Christian origin of what we call American Liberty you will find just a few, but very important, references to the King James Bible in articles about the Culinary Arts, Agriculture and Herbology that have inspired humanity for thousands of years.The reader will find in the Appendix a birth-year chronological list of 232 Scientific Giants in History including Pythagoras, Plato, Philo, Paracelsus, Pascal, Bernoulli, Watt, Galvani, Babbage, Otis, Bessemer, Benz, Edison, Carver, Kettering, Oppenheimer, Von Braun, Nakamatsu, Sagan and Addison Bain that will give the student a powerful frame of reference for the greatest inventors in human history together with the Preamble to the US Constitution, the National Anthem and several other classic American poems.Justin Eric Sutton is an American inventor, scientist, industrial designer, founder and poet that grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, graduated from public high school, and attended extensive courses at community college and university in engineering and geophysics. He later specialized in computer systems integration and workflow management systems in the 1990s when the Internet was new. Having a broad interest in classical education and world history, and a powerful curiosity for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, he hopes this book will help the world become a better and more prosperous place for all people.Available Now From:Westbow PressA Division of Thomas Nelson & ZondervanISBN: 9781664278288 (Soft Cover)ISBN: 9781664278271 (Hard Cover)ISBN: 9781664278264 (E-Book)Available Now @

