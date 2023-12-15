Global Sciatica Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2024 and forecasted to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Sciatica Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the sciatica market size is predicted to reach $8.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth in the sciatica market is due to the increasing number of orthopedic procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest sciatica market share. Major players in the sciatica market include Pfizer Inc., Merck and Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis LLC., AstraZeneca PLC.

Sciatica Market Segments

.By Type: Acute Sciatica, Chronic Sciatica, Other Types

.By Drugs: Oxycodone, Tramadol, Opioid Analgesics, Amitriptyline, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Other Drugs

.By Treatment: Medication, Surgery

.By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

.By Geography: The global sciatica market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sciatica refers to pain that describes the inflammation, irritation, pinching, or compression that occurs in the leg due to pressure or injury to the sciatic nerve. Physical therapy can treat sciatica as it improves range of motion, flexibility and strength while alleviating pressure on the sciatic nerve.

