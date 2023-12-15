               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bulgarian Minister Of Youth And Sports Attends Azerbaijan's Baku National Gymnastics Arena


12/15/2023 9:17:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. During his visit to Azerbaijan, Bulgarian Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev got to know the activities of a number of sporting facilities in Baku, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) told Trend .

Iliev also attended the National Gymnastics Arena.

He was thoroughly briefed on the National Gymnastics Arena's infrastructure capabilities and the initiatives currently underway.

The visit of the Bulgarian minister to Azerbaijan started on December 12.

