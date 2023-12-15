Bulgarian Minister Of Youth And Sports Attends Azerbaijan's Baku National Gymnastics Arena

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. During his visit
to Azerbaijan, Bulgarian Minister of Youth and Sports Dimitar Iliev
got to know the activities of a number of sporting facilities in
Baku, the press service of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation
(AGF) told Trend .
Iliev also attended the National Gymnastics Arena.
He was thoroughly briefed on the National Gymnastics Arena's
infrastructure capabilities and the initiatives currently
underway.
The visit of the Bulgarian minister to Azerbaijan started on
December 12.
