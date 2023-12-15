Handmade Munitions Found In Military Depot In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, December 15.
Engineering
ammunition, both artisanal and mass-produced, was discovered in
considerable quantities in one of the stores of engineering
munitions utilized by Armenians and identified in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh, Head of the Main Department of Engineering Troops Major
General Anar Karimov told Trend .
"Artillery shells "equipped" with various devices in a
handicraft way were installed in the territories to spread shrapnel
over a larger area and massively affect the personnel," Karimov
added.
The main efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated areas are focused on
demining settlements, agricultural plots, roadways, and
infrastructure facilities.
Some mines and unexploded ordnance discovered in the Karabakh
economic sector were detonated and burned in the Aghdara region's
Godakburun training center.
