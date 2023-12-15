Azerbaijan Demining Highway In Aghdara (Video Report)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, December 15.
A media trip
was conducted in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan's Aghdara
district, where demining activities are being carried out, Trend reports.
The guests were informed about mine and unexploded ordnance
clearance activities carried out by Azerbaijani Army engineering
and fortification units.
From December 1 through December 12, this year,
engineering-sapper units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces cleaned up
to 134 hectares of liberated territories of mines and explosive
ordnance.
Furthermore, 1,069 meters of roads were cleared of snow, and 260
meters of new supply routes were created by engineer-sapper units
during the specified period to enable safe and uninterrupted
passage of vehicles and columns of combat vehicles.
A total of 234 anti-personnel mines, 706 anti-tank mines, and
1,405 unexploded ordnances were found and neutralized by the
engineering and sapper units of the Azerbaijani Army on 6,863
hectares of land in the liberated territories in 2023. A total of
1,730 meters of roads were cleared of snow, and 13,660 meters of
new supply routes were laid.
Trend presents an extensive video report:
