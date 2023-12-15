Kazakhstan's FM Invites His UK Counterpart To Visit Astana

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 15. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu has held a telephone
conversation with the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth
and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and
Northern Ireland David Cameron, Trend reports.
According to the Kazakh MFA, during the conversation, the
parties discussed issues of strengthening political, trade and
economic ties, as well as cooperation within multilateral
structures.
Nurtleu confirmed the commitment of the Kazakh side to the
comprehensive expansion of the Kazakh-British strategic partnership
and invited Minister Cameron to visit Astana.
The parties stressed that the planned signing of an Agreement on
Strategic Partnership and Cooperation in the near future will allow
bringing interstate cooperation to a qualitatively new level.
Kazakh Foreign Minister separately noted the political and
economic reforms carried out by President of Kazakhstan, which open
up broad prospects for expanding relations between the two
countries.
The ministers also exchanged views on topical issues on the
international agenda and discussed further plans for bilateral
cooperation.
