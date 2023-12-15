Azerbaijan Purchases MEMATT Mine Clearance Engineering Equipment From Türkiye (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan has purchased MEMATT (unmanned, remote-controlled mine clearance vehicle) from Türkiye for demining the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Head of the Main Department of Engineering Troops Major General Anar Karimov told Trend during a media tour of demining operations in the territory of Aghdara district.

"Service dogs are also used in demining operations. The world's leading equipment is used to clear the territories of mines and unexploded ordnance," Karimov added.

The media tour to the areas where demining operations are carried out was organized in the territory of Aghdara district, liberated from Armenian occupation.

The purpose of the visit was to familiarize with mine and unexploded ordnance clearance works carried out by engineering and fortification units of the Azerbaijani army in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.

