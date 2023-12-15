Azerbaijan Purchases MEMATT Mine Clearance Engineering Equipment From Türkiye (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijan
has purchased MEMATT (unmanned, remote-controlled mine clearance
vehicle) from Türkiye for demining the territories liberated from
Armenian occupation, Head of the Main Department of Engineering
Troops Major General Anar Karimov told Trend during a media tour of demining
operations in the territory of Aghdara district.
"Service dogs are also used in demining operations. The world's
leading equipment is used to clear the territories of mines and
unexploded ordnance," Karimov added.
The media tour to the areas where demining operations are
carried out was organized in the territory of Aghdara district,
liberated from Armenian occupation.
The purpose of the visit was to familiarize with mine and
unexploded ordnance clearance works carried out by engineering and
fortification units of the Azerbaijani army in the territories of
Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation.
