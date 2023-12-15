Anti-Tank Cut, Metal Spikes, Razor Wire, Mine Areas - View Of Azerbaijan's Aghdara (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, December 15. A media tour has been organized to the areas where mine clearance operations are being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdara (Karabakh economic region), Trend reports.

The tour aims to get acquainted with the process of clearing mines and unexploded ordnance conducted by engineering-fortification squads of the Azerbaijani Army in the liberated territories.

First, journalists arrived at the section of the Aghdara-Tartar road where combat positions, engineering fortifications, and buried mines were located.

On the "Ohanyan Line," which the Armenians turned into a mythical image, an acquaintance with obstacles and minefields created by Armenian separatists has taken place.

It has been noted that before the local anti-terror measures conducted by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in Karabakh, this road and its surroundings were occupied by Armenian armed units. In this area, anti-tank trenches alternate with metal obstacles, barbed wire, mixed-type minefields, and combat positions.

Subsequently, representatives of the media have watched the clearance work carried out manually and with the help of mine-sniffing dogs.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement (signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war), prevent large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror measures of a local nature were carried out in the region on September 19-20, 2023.

As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of Azerbaijan.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel