Anti-Tank Cut, Metal Spikes, Razor Wire, Mine Areas - View Of Azerbaijan's Aghdara (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDARA, Azerbaijan, December 15. A media tour
has been organized to the areas where mine clearance operations are
being carried out in Azerbaijan's liberated Aghdara (Karabakh
economic region), Trend reports.
The tour aims to get acquainted with the process of clearing
mines and unexploded ordnance conducted by
engineering-fortification squads of the Azerbaijani Army in the
liberated territories.
First, journalists arrived at the section of the Aghdara-Tartar
road where combat positions, engineering fortifications, and buried
mines were located.
On the "Ohanyan Line," which the Armenians turned into a
mythical image, an acquaintance with obstacles and minefields
created by Armenian separatists has taken place.
It has been noted that before the local anti-terror measures
conducted by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan in Karabakh, this road
and its surroundings were occupied by Armenian armed units. In this
area, anti-tank trenches alternate with metal obstacles, barbed
wire, mixed-type minefields, and combat positions.
Subsequently, representatives of the media have watched the
clearance work carried out manually and with the help of
mine-sniffing dogs.
In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement
(signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the
2020 second Karabakh war), prevent large-scale provocations in the
Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and the withdrawal of
Armenian armed formations from Azerbaijani territories, anti-terror
measures of a local nature were carried out in the region on
September 19-20, 2023.
As a result of the anti-terror measures, Azerbaijan restored
sovereignty and constitutional order in these territories. The
armed formations of Armenia located in the Karabakh region of the
Republic of Azerbaijan were disbanded and left the territory of
Azerbaijan.
