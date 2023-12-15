In Luhansk Region, Occupants 'Legalize' Seizure Of Mines

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the next four years, the 'Luhansk People's Republic' will give state-owned coal mining enterprises to private individuals without any competition.

Artem Lysogor, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Deputies of the so-called 'people's council of the LPR' have made amendments to the 'law on the peculiarities of regulating property and land relations in the territory of the republic'. From now until January 2028 inclusive, the right to own or use property complexes of coal industry enterprises that are state-owned by the 'LPR' can be transferred without bidding," Lisogor wrote.

He explained that after these changes, the mines will be given to whomever they wish, without the possibility of competition.

In 2014, during the occupation, coal mining enterprises were nationalized. But nothing was invested in their development. The unnecessary ones were flooded, sending the miners to the front.

"Mines with rich production are privatized by those who need them. They will buy them for a song. Then they will decide whether to invest or make money on scrap metal. Back to the 90s," summarized the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

As reported, there is no electricity in most areas of occupied Lysychansk.