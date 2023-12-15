Enemy Shells Dniprovskyi District Of Kherson, Injured Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian artillery attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring two women.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Russian artillery hit the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. They hit a residential building," he said in a statement.

As noted, an ambulance brought two victims to the hospital. They were in their own homes at the time of the shelling.



Prokudin informs that a 78-year-old woman from Kherson was diagnosed with explosive trauma and contusion. A 63-year-old woman suffered a broken forearm and a bruised jaw.

The condition of the victims is assessed as moderate. Doctors are providing them with medical assistance.

As reported, the authorities showed the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kherson the day before. It is also noted that at four in the morning the enemy attacked the market.