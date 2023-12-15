Police Shows Consequences Of Enemy Attack On Outskirts Of Kharkiv At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, Russians attacked the village of Pyatykhatky in the Kyyivskyy district of Kharkiv, a missile hit the ground, damaging a power line and outbuildings.

Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"At night, the Russians fired S-300s at Kharkіv again. There was one hit in Pyatykhatky, where the missile hit the ground and left a four-meter deep crater measuring seven by seven and a half meters. A few meters from the place of 'arrival' there are houses, but there were no casualties," the post reads.

According to Bolvinov, a power line pole, a car and outbuildings were damaged.



At the scene, police seized fragments of the missile's body and the missile's warhead.

According to the prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

According to the investigation, the rocket attack on the Kyyivskyy district was launched at about one in the morning.

Casualties reported as Russians attackregion's Kupiansk

As reported, at night on December 8, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with Shahed drones and anti-aircraft guided missiles from S-300 systems from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation. Missiles were recorded in the Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv, and a fire broke out as a result of the attack. Houses and a power company facility were damaged.