Oil Rose In Price On World Markets

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
Oil prices on world markets have increased, Azernews reports.
The price of one barrel of Brent crude oil on London's ICE
("InterContinental Exchange Futures") rose by $0.2 to $76.81,
AZERTAD reports. On NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") in New
York, the price of one barrel of "light" oil rose by $0.17 to
$71.75.
MENAFN15122023000195011045ID1107604102
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.