Oil Rose In Price On World Markets

The price of one barrel of Brent crude oil on London's ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures") rose by $0.2 to $76.81, AZERTAD reports. On NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") in New York, the price of one barrel of "light" oil rose by $0.17 to $71.75.

