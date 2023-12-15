               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Geneva Conference Agreed To Organise Regular Rallies Against French Colonialism


12/15/2023 9:16:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Leaders of political parties fighting for independence in French colonies participating in an international conference organised by the Baku Initiative Group at the UN office in Geneva held a separate meeting and agreed on several issues, Azernews reports.

French Guiana (MDES), Martinique (MODEMAS and PALIMA) met in Geneva as part of an international conference on "Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace and Security. " ), Corsica (Free Corsica), Guadeloupe (ANG, CIPPA, CIPN, FKNG, KSG, MIR-Guadeloupe, and UPLG), French Polynesia (calling their country Mao Nui) (TAVINI Huiraatiraa) and CANAKI (New Caledonia) ( NSFOC, DMKF) nationalist and independence-fighting organisations from the countries exchanged views on the current political situation in their countries to strengthen the capacity to take joint steps to achieve their political goals of full sovereignty.

The parties decided to fight in an organised manner at the international, regional, and national levels. The participants agreed to meet regularly to consolidate joint activities of political solidarity towards their people.

The political agenda will be determined at the first meeting.

