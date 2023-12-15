Geneva Conference Agreed To Organise Regular Rallies Against French Colonialism

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Leaders of political parties fighting for independence in French
colonies participating in an international conference organised by
the Baku Initiative Group at the UN office in Geneva held a
separate meeting and agreed on several issues, Azernews reports.
French Guiana (MDES), Martinique (MODEMAS and PALIMA) met in
Geneva as part of an international conference on "Neocolonialism:
Human Rights, Peace and Security. " ), Corsica (Free Corsica),
Guadeloupe (ANG, CIPPA, CIPN, FKNG, KSG, MIR-Guadeloupe, and UPLG),
French Polynesia (calling their country Mao Nui) (TAVINI
Huiraatiraa) and CANAKI (New Caledonia) ( NSFOC, DMKF) nationalist
and independence-fighting organisations from the countries
exchanged views on the current political situation in their
countries to strengthen the capacity to take joint steps to achieve
their political goals of full sovereignty.
The parties decided to fight in an organised manner at the
international, regional, and national levels. The participants
agreed to meet regularly to consolidate joint activities of
political solidarity towards their people.
The political agenda will be determined at the first
meeting.
MENAFN15122023000195011045ID1107604101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.