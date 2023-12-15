Azerbaijani FM Spoke At The 47Th Meeting Of BSEC

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke at the 47th
meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea
Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC), which was held in the
format of the videoconference, Azernews reports,
citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated the Republic of Turkiye,
which holds the OSCE Chairmanship in 2023, on the occasion of its
successful and dynamic chairmanship and noted that Turkiye's
efforts to transform the OSCE into an organisation focused on
practical cooperation and concrete projects in this direction are
commendable.
The speech underlined the importance of finalising the
Ministerial Council's Economic Agenda, which will determine its
priorities for the coming years, and especially activities in the
direction of enhancing transport and connectivity.
It was stressed that Azerbaijan has taken practical steps in the
field of transport and communications in the region, and the work
done in this direction will in turn contribute to the expansion of
the Middle Corridor.
In this area, it was brought to attention that Azerbaijan is
closely cooperating with partners from the Central Asian and Black
Sea regions in the digitalization of transit flows, as well as in
the implementation of the Digital Silk Road project.
Speaking about the importance of the expansion of the Southern
Gas Corridor project in the field of energy security, Minister
Jeyhun Bayramov called this direction "green energy".
Noting that next year our country will host the UN Framework
Convention on Climate Change - COP29, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said
he will mobilise all efforts of our country to contribute to the
prevention of global climate change.
Informing the participants about the current situation in the
region in the post-conflict period, the process of normalisation of
relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
noted that there are currently fertile conditions for peacebuilding
in the region, as well as opportunities for mutually beneficial
cooperation. It was once again stressed that our country is
determined to advance the process of normalisation and peace with
Armenia.
