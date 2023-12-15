Hong Kong Leads Gains In Asia

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets climbed Friday, led by Hong Kong, as Wall Street continued to rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve held rates and laid out a roadmap for cuts in 2024 and beyond.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index regained 284.30 points, or 0.7%, to 32,970.55.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng recovered 390 points, or 2.4%, to 16,792.19.

Australia advanced, notching its sixth straight day of gains to reach a new four-month high.

Korean stocks also made gains. The Kospi is at its highest level in almost three months.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 subtracted 10.41 points, or 0.3%, to 3,341.55, a fresh four-year low.

China released November data for its industrial output growth, retail sales, house prices and urban investment. Most notably, it posted its biggest industrial output expansion since February 2022 in November, though retail sales growth underwhelmed expectations.

In other markets

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index stepped back 6.44 points or 0.2%, to 3,116.51.

In Taiwan, the Taiex jumped 20.76 points, or 0.1%, to 17,673.87.

In Korea, the Kospi index added 19.38 points, or 0.8%, to 2,563.56.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 sank 2.68 points to 11,550.20.

In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 64.83 points, or 0.9%, to 7,442.69.









