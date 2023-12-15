Rythmia Life Advancement Center Announces Appointment Of Famed Comedian Ron White To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Rythmia Life Advancement Center , the world's first medically licensed plant medicine-based transformational center, is excited to announce the appointment of renowned Comedian Ron White to its Board of Directors, effective December 2023. He joins Rythmia's distinguished board, including Rev. Michael Bernard Beckwith, Jack Canfield, Martin Luther King III, Toni Ko, Earl Koskie, Dr. Jeff McNairy, César Millán, Gerard Armond Powell, Jerry Powell, Patrick Powell, Brandee Sabella, and Kelly Slater.

Ron White

Rythmia Life Advancement Center

White, also known as "Tater Salad," is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and New York Times best-selling author – telling tales from his real life ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life, to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America. He is best known for his appearance as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Larry the Cable Guy – a show that sold out in over 90 US cities and grossed over $15 million. All four of his comedy albums have charted No. 1 on the BillboardTM Comedy Charts. He is a three-time Grammy-nominated comedian and has sold over 10 million albums (Solo/Blue Collar Comedy Tour). White is also the author of the book "I Had the Right to Remain Silent, But I Didn't Have the Ability," which appeared on the New York Times best-seller list.

White visited Rythmia for the first time as a guest in 2021 after a serious wake-up call from his doctors. He attributes his sobriety and life transformation to the Rythmia Way Program. Since then, he has shared his transformative experience through various media, including The Roseanne Barr Podcast. Notably, a 15-minute segment from his appearance on 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' where he detailed his journey, has garnered over 4.6 million views on YouTube.

Rythmia's all-inclusive, medically licensed program is dedicated to helping participants heal past traumas, overcome limiting beliefs, and achieve a miracle – profound personal transformation. Rythmia has achieved a 97% satisfaction rate from over 15,000 past program participants and 2,400 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor. Acclaimed for its unique approach to personal growth and self-discovery, the Rythmia Way program fuses ancient wisdom and modern techniques for healing and change. During the seven-day on-site experience, participants work through curated thematic Ayahuasca ceremonies, metaphysics coaching classes, yoga, Rythmic breathwork, volcanic mud baths, hydrocolonic cleanses, massages, farm-to-table organic food, and more.

"We are excited to welcome Ron White to our notable Board of Directors," said Gerard Powell, founder and CEO of Rythmia. "His celebrated personality combined with his personal healing story through Ayahuasca will significantly contribute to supporting and encouraging our guests on their own transformational journeys at Rythmia. Our participants will benefit from Ron's experience to further their personal growth and achieve extraordinary results."

For more information about Rythmia Life Advancement Center, please visit .

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is a world-renowned healing center that seamlessly integrates the time-honored wisdom of plant medicine with an innovative modern approach to deliver a highly effective pathway to lasting personal growth and change. Since 2016, over 15,000 guests have completed the Rythmia Way program, a proprietary system anchored in three core intentions, with 97% reporting healing and profound and lasting shifts in their understanding, perspectives, relationships, and overall well-being. At Rythmia, these events are called miracles, which are the main measure for tracking program effectiveness. Medically licensed, Rythmia provides the highest standards of safety and care within its stunning setting, complete with luxury accommodations and amenities, in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit

/ .

