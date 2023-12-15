MAVTV ENDS 2023 WITH A BANG: MAJOR EVENT HIGHLIGHTS AND 2024 DAKAR RALLY BROADCAST

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



MAVTV presents a December to remember with a mix of exciting racing like the GT World Finals and Formula Drift – Japan plus a look at the most amazing garages in the country

Dakar 2024 takes center stage on MAVTV through 2026 starting Jan. 5, delivering same day highlights Numerous live racing and original programming announcements to come in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MAVTV – the world's premier media platform for passion-fueled motorsports, powersports and automotive programming – announces a thrilling lineup of programming for the rest of December and a preview of new shows and live racing coverage slated for 2024. Fans can expect a variety of fan-favorite build shows, automotive enthusiast series and compelling documentary programs to come to the network next year.

"At MAVTV, we're not just broadcasting events, we're fueling the love of motorsports and all-things automotive for fans everywhere – reflected by our year-end lineup, as well as new programming announcements both now and the coming months," said MAVTV President CJ Olivares. "To start off, we're very proud to be bringing same-day action from the iconic Dakar Rally to U.S. linear audiences right at the new year. And that's just the beginning. From racing series to shows featuring big names across motorsports and entertainment, we'll be kicking off 2024 with a wave of thrilling news."

December to Remember 2023



Gran Turismo World Finals – Dec. 16 : Catch the world's best racers who qualified online through Gran TurismoTM 7 on the PlayStation®4 system or PlayStation®5 console, as they competed at the World Finals in Barcelona on Dec. 1-3. The two-part event will premiere on MAVTV Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. ET.

Formula Drift – Japan – Dec. 17 : A spectacular two-hour highlight show featuring Japanese vs. U.S. drivers going head-to-head with their best drifting will premiere Dec. 17. The schedule included multiple events across various circuits in Japan, from Suzuka Twin Circuit in Mie to Mobara Twin Circuit in Chiba. Dream Collections – Dec. 17 and Dec. 20 : This 12-episode series hosted by TV icon Chris Jacobs showcases some of the most amazing car garages across the country, from luxury vehicles to exotic dream cars. The first six episodes will premiere in a marathon Dec. 17, with the remaining episodes airing Dec. 20.

Coming in 2024: More World-Class Racing, More Live Coverage



Dakar 2024: Premiering Jan. 5, the biggest rally raid in the world comes to MAVTV for the first time. A new deal gives MAVTV same-day broadcast rights through 2026, next month the network will deliver one-hour daily highlight shows from Jan. 5 to Jan. 19, airing at noon ET/PT with an encore at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Trans AM Series – TA and TA2 Races : MAVTV expands live coverage of Trans AM Series TA and TA2 events to its 2024 schedule. The series is the longest-running professional road racing series in North America.

About MAVTV

MAVTV is the world's premier media platform where motorsports, powersports and automotive fans dive deeper into the compelling stories behind the athletes, teams and tracks they watch on the weekends. With a diverse mix of live racing, automotive enthusiast programming and documentaries, MAVTV drives passion across two-wheel, four-wheel, pavement, dirt and water – and defines their unique subcultures. With a global reach of more than 467 million, 22 million households in North America (DIRECTV, Spectrum, YouTube TV, FuboTV and more), FAST Channels across 25 countries, 250 million connected devices and a loyal social following, the network is on a rapid growth trajectory. MAVTV's 2023 relaunch is highlighted by original shows like "On the Rise" and "The Life" – which give fans access to the behind-the-scenes journeys of athletes, from youth to the most elite racing levels.

