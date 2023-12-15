Global Personal Care UV Filters Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Evergreen Demand For Suncare Products Buoy Steady Growth Opportunities

The UV filters market is in a state of evolution, driven by the growing demand for safe and effective UV protection in personal care products. This report provides insights into how the beauty and personal care industry has faced significant challenges, especially in the wake of the global pandemic. With consumers increasingly focused on safety and well-being, UV filters play a vital role in formulating skincare and cosmetic products.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global personal care UV filters market, highlighting the percentage market share of key competitors in 2023 and assessing their market presence, categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. It also delves into the competitive landscape of specific UV filter ingredients, including Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Zinc Oxide, and Titanium Dioxide, providing insights into the market share positioning of key players in 2022 and projections for 2030.

Additionally, the report distinguishes between organic and inorganic UV filter types, offering a comprehensive competitor market share analysis for 2022 and future outlooks for 2030. It also provides historical context on the evolution of UV filters in personal care products and highlights recent market activities and developments.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $235.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.2% CAGR

The Personal Care UV Filters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$235.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$115.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes: