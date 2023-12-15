Registration Of Amended Articles Of Association

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.



On 15 December 2023 the amended Articles of Association of Šiaulių Bankas AB were registered at the Register of Legal Entities with authorized capital increased up to EUR 192 269 027,34. The authorized capital was increased by additional contributions following the resolution of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting held on 22 February 2023 . 62 270 383 ordinary registered shares with nominal value of EUR 0.29 each have been issued to increase the authorized capital. The issue price of new shares is EUR 0.645 per share. Newly issued shares will be listed for trading on the regulated market, attached to the existing Šiaulių Bankas' share issue (ISIN LT0000102253).

This amended of the Articles of Association is related to the retail businesses merger transaction, concluded on 22/11/2022 between Šiaulių Bankas Group and Invalda INVL Group companies as announced in the notification of the material event on November 23, 2022, the notification on February 22, 2023, the notification on November 22, 2023, and in the notification of the material event on November 30, 2023.

Additional Information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

...

Attachment

SB Articles of Assossiation_20231215_en