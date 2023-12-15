Investor Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In 2024 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:



Date Event

8 February 2024

2023 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report

4 April 2024

Audited Annual Report 2023

9 May 2024

2024 3 months unaudited interim report

8 August 2024

2024 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report

7 November 2024

2024 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report





The annual general meeting of shareholders for approval of 2023 annual report will take place in the second quarter of 2024. Exact time and location will be notified accordingly.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

AS Merko Ehitus ( ) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group's revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.