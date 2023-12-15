               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Dividend 15 Split Corp. Dividend Declarations/Portfolio Update


12/15/2023 9:03:23 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each DFN Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each DFN.A Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable January 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at December 29, 2023.

The Company used available cash on hand to buy back and cancel 1,866,500 Class A shares at an average price of $4.02. The Company also purchased and cancelled 672,500 Preferred shares at an average price of $9.63. These purchases were made below net asset value in order to enhance the value for remaining shareholders.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $26.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.49 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $36.89.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details
Class A Share (DFN) $0.10000
Preferred Share (DFN.A) $0.04583
Record Date: December 29, 2023
Payable Date: January 10, 2024


Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 ...

MENAFN15122023004107003653ID1107604033

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search