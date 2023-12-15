Finacity Facilitates MXN 1 Billion Securitization For Laboratorios Sanfer, S.A. De C.V.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”) announced that it has successfully launched a trade receivables securitization for Laboratorios Sanfer, S.A. de C.V. (“Sanfer”). The transaction amount is MXN 1 billion, it has a 5 year tenor and is being funded by a Mexican bank. The transaction includes most of the trade receivables originated by Sanfer in Mexico. Finacity acted as the structuring agent providing structuring and execution support and is responsible for ongoing program administration and reporting.



About Sanfer

Sanfer is the largest Mexican private market pharmaceutical company founded in 1941 under the premise of upmost respect for patents and trademarks. Sanfer manufactures high quality branded pharmaceutical products in its world-class manufacturing facilities and leverages its strong brand and reputation to promote its branded generics pharmaceutical portfolio to over 8,000 points of sale, including physicians and pharmacies, driving demand for its products. Sanfer's business has flourished through its internal infrastructure, ability to acquire innovative and ever-changing products and licenses based on the needs of its target markets, and through its top 3 rated salesforce based on size (1,166+ sales representatives) in Mexico who visits over 10,000 doctors a day. Sanfer has operations in 26 countries in LatAm including Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile and Argentina. For further information, please visit .

About Finacity, a White Oak Company

Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, back-up servicing, and bond administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America, and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in 175 countries. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit .

