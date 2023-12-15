Curia Appoints Gerald Auer As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curia, a leading contract research, development and manufacturing organization, today announced that Gerald Auer has been appointed as chief financial officer. He will join the organization effective Jan. 1, 2024.



“I am delighted to welcome Gerald to Curia as we head into the new year," said Curia CEO Philip Macnabb.“Gerald brings extensive experience leading finance divisions with an impressive track record for success. I am confident that he will be an invaluable asset to our team and will help position us for a strong year in 2024.”

Auer most recently served as CFO at Al Dahra, a company specializing in agribusiness. Prior to his time at Al Dahra, Auer was CFO of the EMEA crop science division at Bayer, a life science company focused on health care and agriculture, and CFO of Bayer Switzerland. He spent more than 20 years at Bayer and held multiple leadership roles within its finance department, leading finance functions across the global organization in the North and Latin America region as well as Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Auer studied at the University of Marburg in Germany where he earned his master's degree in business administration.

He currently resides in Basel, Switzerland with his family, but they plan to relocate to Raleigh, North Carolina in 2024.

“Curia is a dynamic company in the CDMO space with an inspirational mission to improve patients' lives,” said Auer.“I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Curia to help drive that mission for our customers and their patients.”

About Curia

Curia is a leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organization providing products and services from R&D through commercial manufacturing to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers. Curia's nearly 4,000 employees at 27 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia help its customers advance from curiosity to cure. Learn more at CuriaGlobal .

