Dr. Thakur Pudasaini Of SS Management Training & Consulting To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

MANASSAS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Age of Enlightenment brought us many great thinkers. Individuals such as John Locke and Voltaire presented many principles, all committed to freedom. One of the most prominent Enlightenment thinkers was economist Adam Smith. Known as the“Father of Capitalism”, he wrote the classical work The Wealth of Nations. Our guest, Dr. Thakur Pudasaini is an admirer of Adam Smith, and it shows in his career and education. This is his story.

Dr. Thakur Pudasaini is the CEO of SS Management Training & Consulting. Established in 2019, he offers management consulting services. He has also taught many economics and management courses.

“My mission statement is to communicate, motivate, and educate people about current business scenarios,” explains Dr. Pudasaini. His website currently lists multiple services. They include leadership skill development programs, tax filing services, and real estate consultancy. Most prominent is management consulting.

“My goal is to put all sectors into the key umbrella of management consulting,” emphasizes Dr. Pudasaini.

As successful as Thakur is in business, he attributes his success to his education and work experience.

Originally from Nepal, Dr. Pudasaini got his start at Tribhuvan University Kirtipur Campus where in 1984, he earned a master's degree in economics. In 1988, he worked for the Government of Nepal in the Central Bureau of Statistics as a Senior Economist. From 1997 to 2005, he then moved to a position as the Director of Administration & Management. Also, while in Nepal, he earned a second master's in public administration and management at Purbanchal University, Nepal.

After moving to the United States in January 2006, he took a position as professor at the University of Northern Virginia – something that he did from 2007 to 2008. From 2010 to 2014, he then held several positions within the University of North America. This includes course developer, associate dean of academic affairs, and ultimately dean of academic affairs. In addition to his consulting business, he seeks to educate individuals about economics and public administration both inside and outside of academia.

Besides his professional and academic endeavors, Dr. Pudasaini, recognized for his contributions to various organizations, served as the chief election commissioner for the America Nepal Society in 2017. He held roles as president and senior vice president within the same organization. In addition, he is a life member of both the Public Administration Association of Nepal (PAAN) and the Management Association of Nepal (MAN).

Dr. Pudasaini plans to release a book. While it is currently still in the works, it will focus on the topics surrounding business management and financial matters.

“We need to work hard,” concludes Dr, Pudasaini,“We also need to dedicate our effort to get something done, so that we can get what we put in.”

