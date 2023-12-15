Joanne Shaw Taylor Delights Fans With A Mesmerizing Rendition Of “All The Way From Americaas Her Newest Single

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo Credit- Stacie Hauckaba

Public On Sale For Joanne's Highly Anticipated Spring U.S 2024 Tour Starts Today

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- British blues-rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor continues to captivate her audience with the release of her soul-stirring version of Joan Armatrading's "All The Way From America," a masterful interpretation of deep emotional connection and enduring hope. The song, chosen and produced by the acclaimed Kevin Shirley, is an exquisite blend of poignant lyrics and Taylor's emotive guitar playing, creating a soundscape that resonates with listeners' deepest sentiments.STREAM the single on all platformsWATCH the official music video for“All The Way From America”BUY tickets to Joanne's Spring U.S. 2024 Tour"You called all the way from America, but my heart couldn't stand the pain of that promised love," sings Taylor, her voice weaving a tale of distant love and the strength found in solitude. "This song is a journey of heartache and resilience. It's about the pain of waiting for a love that's always out of reach, and the power in finally letting go," reflects Joanne.The single, released today via Journeyman Records, is a compelling addition to Joanne's diverse and celebrated discography. It follows the success of her previous releases,“Sweet 'Lil Lies', "Black Magic" and "Wild Love," showcasing her ability to blend traditional blues with dynamic rhythms and soulful melodies. "All The Way From America" deepens this exploration, drawing listeners into a narrative of love and longing, enhanced by the richness of Taylor's vocal and guitar prowess.Joanne is also thrilled to announce that tickets to her Spring U.S. 2024 Tour are officially on-sale today. Hot on the heels of the release of her recent singles, Joanne will enchant audiences across the East Coast and Southeast, with the tour beginning on March 29 in Virginia Beach, VA and culminating in Skokie, IL on May 3. Promising a fusion of raw talent and groundbreaking blues-rock, the tour will feature Joanne's latest hits and classic anthems, providing fans with a unique opportunity to experience her enduring artistry live. For more information and to purchase tickets, visitDiscovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics when she was a mere 16 years old and subsequently invited to tour the world, Joanne's rise to stardom, propelled by endorsements from music giants like Stevie Wonder and Annie Lennox, remains unmatched. With a discography boasting chart-toppers like Reckless Heart, The Blues Album, and most recently Nobody's Fool, Joanne is unstoppable. As she readies her next studio album, fans can expect a cocktail of her signature guitar riffs, emotive vocals, and inspired songwriting.Journeyman's revolutionary approach to the music industry continues to disrupt the norm. Spearheaded by Joe Bonamassa and manager Roy Weisman, the label champions live artists and offers them a platform unlike any other. With their vast experience and industry intelligence, Journeyman is a beacon for emerging artists, providing them with unparalleled support and guidance.JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR – US TOUR DATESFriday, March 29 - Virginia Beach, VA – The Sandler CenterSaturday, March 30 - Greenville, SC – Peace CenterMonday, April 1 - Franklin, TN – The Franklin TheatreThursday, April 4 - Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre*Friday, April 5 - Macon, GA – Capitol TheatreTuesday, April 9 - Fort Lauderdale, FL – The ParkerThursday, April 11 - Cornelius, NC – Cain Center for the ArtsFriday, April 12 - Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On StageSaturday, April 13 - Riverhead, NY – The SuffolkMonday, April 15 - Homer, NY – Center for the Arts of HomerTuesday, April 16 - Old Saybrook, CT – The KateThursday, April 18 - Portsmouth, NH – Jimmy's Jazz & Blues ClubFriday, April 19 - Great Barrington, MA – Mahaiwe Performing Arts CenterSaturday, April 20 - Sellersville, PA – Sellersville TheaterTuesday, April 23 - Red Bank, NJ – The VogelThursday, April 25 - State College, PA – The State TheatreFriday, April 26 - Hagerstown, MD – The Maryland TheatreSunday, April 28 - Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music TheatreMonday, April 29 - Kent, OH – The Kent StageWednesday, May 1 - Pittsburgh, PA – Byham TheaterThursday, May 2 - Frankfort, KY – The Grand TheatreFriday, May 3 - Skokie, IL – North Shore Center in Skokie*Already on saleABOUT JOANNE SHAW TAYLORJoanne Shaw Taylor, discovered at 16 by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, quickly ascended as one of the world's leading rock guitarists. Championed by legends like Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, and Joe Bonamassa, her powerful song writing and distinct vocals first captivated audiences with her 2009 debut, White Sugar. Over the years, Joanne has released numerous acclaimed albums, including the UK Top 20 hit Reckless Heart and the #1 Billboard Blues Chart toppers The Blues Album and Blues From The Heart Live. Her latest studio album, Nobody's Fool, launched under Bonamassa's Journeyman Records in 2022, showcases collaborations with industry icons and highlights her continually evolving artistry. Currently on tour, Joanne remains an influential force in blues-rock, eagerly anticipating her next album release.For more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [..., 973.330.1711].

