Paul Larson Joins Kleinschmidt Associates As Vice-President For The Northwest Region

Seasoned engineering professional with more than 25 years of industry experience.

- Trevor Lykens, Chief Operating Officer with KleinschmidtPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering , regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Larson , P.E. as Vice-President of the Northwest RegionPaul brings more than 25 years of diverse experience in the utility and engineering sectors, including roles in consulting firms and utilities. His expertise encompasses a broad range of areas, including engineering, utility operations, business unit management, and leadership. His deep understanding of the utility industry further enhances his proficiency in hydropower, project and program management, budgeting, proposal development, and strategic planning.In his new role with Kleinschmidt, Paul will oversee strategic direction and leadership for the firm's regional business operations. His responsibilities include enhancing the client experience, overseeing project delivery processes, providing the successful pursuit and delivery of projects, and building a team needed to serve the firm's clients.“We are excited to have Paul join the team as part of our planned leadership succession from Dana Postlewait, who will be starting to ramp his work commitments down on his path to retirement,” says Trevor Lykens, COO, Kleinschmidt,“Our presence and business relationships in the region have grown substantially over the past few years, and we have confidence that Paul's industry knowledge, technical experience and proven leadership abilities will help keep the positive momentum moving forward."“I'm looking forward to working with the Kleinschmidt team, Kleinschmidt is the type of firm that fits well with my leadership style”, says Paul Larson, Vice President, Northwest Region, Kleinschmidt“Working at a power utility for the past 10 years has provided me with the client perspective and utility operations experience that can be applied to consulting. The dedication to technical excellence, client satisfaction and staff engagement makes me excited to be here.”Paul holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Oregon State University and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from The University of Texas at Austin. He is an active member of the Structural Engineers Association of Washington (SEAW) and HPEIG Member, Northwest Hydroelectric Association Pumped Storage Committee, National Hydropower Association Pumped Storage Committee, and National Hydropower Association Hydraulic Power Committee. He is a former member of CEATI and HOPIG. Paul is also a Registered Professional Engineer in Washington and California.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt's team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit .

