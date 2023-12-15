Inventionhome® Announces New Invention- Head And Limb Safety Crib Bumper System

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Britton H. of Beach Haven, NJ is the creator of the Head and Limb Safety Crib Bumper System, a safety attachment for a baby's crib designed to prevent injury or discomfort to the child when bumping or rolling into the hard edges of a crib. The bumpers are soft and firm, maintaining comfort and protection when a child is naturally moving around and toward the edges of the crib, while also preventing limbs from getting stuck between the rails.Infant cribs and accompanying accessories are distributed through various channels, including specialty baby stores, department stores, online retailers, and furniture stores. Retailers play a crucial role in showcasing and selling cribs to consumers. The baby crib industry is part of the larger baby products market, which has a global presence. Manufacturers may operate on an international scale, and consumer preferences and safety standards may vary across regions. Safety products like the Head and Limb Safety Crib Bumper System can be part of these targeted markets to increase retailer profits while promoting optimal safety for babies sleeping in their cribs.Britton was issued their Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Head and Limb Safety Crib Bumper System product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Head and Limb Safety Crib Bumper System can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...