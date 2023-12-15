Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel Fights To Support Local Farmers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Monte-Carlo Beach Hotel, Green Globe certified in 2014, has continuously committed to sustainable practices and has now been recognized with PLATINUM status, placing it in the top 10% of Green Globe members.The Monte-Carlo Beach pursues ecological and social improvements through its Sustainable Development Charter for 2023-2026, which forms part of a wider, comprehensive policy implemented by the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer group (SBM). In 2023, the SBM group launched its fourth Sustainable Development Charter covering the period from 2022 to 2026 and adopted a complete CSR policy comprised of three aspects: Environmental, Social and Societal.Monte-Carlo Beach has developed a complete roster of sustainability actions under its“ACT GREEN” with Monte-Carlo Beach. More recently it has expanded its environmental initiatives to support the ecology of their destination.In June this year a remarkable workshop was held at Monte-Carlo Beach's Salon Eileen Gray, bringing together the Chefs of the Restaurant Engagés® in the Principality of Monaco. The meeting was an initiative of the Environmental Department and Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer and aimed to increase awareness and promote heirloom seeds.At the workshop, led by farmer Maxime Schmitt, and artisan chef Victor Brandi, (both co-presidents of the Maison des Semences Paysannes Maralpines) the close link between the seed and the plate was explored along with local culinary heritage and biodiversity. On this occasion, the chefs were able to rediscover a local product that had been forgotten, the Pink Onion of Menton. As part of its work to preserve heirloom seeds, Maison des Semences Paysannes Maralpines had cultivated seeds of the Pink Onion of Menton and promotes its reintroduction. To support these efforts, Monte-Carlo Beach has requested that these onions be planted in its farm-partner's garden to be ready to offer with local specialties during the 2024 season.In Mont Agel, the mountain range above Monte-Carlo Beach, the farming district of Le Domaine d'Agerbol provides local produce for the hotel as well as many other establishments in Monaco. During the past year, the district suffered under drought, with local springs drying out and much of the food production threatened. To alleviate this threat, Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer stepped in to finance the installation of an irrigation system to protect the vegetable farms and continue to supply fresh produce.On site at Monte-Carlo Beach, the hotel further supports water conservation with their Make Every Drop Count campaign, raising awareness and mobilizing employees as well as guests to save water. This campaign aims to limit water consumption through simple actions such as reducing the time spent in the shower, limiting the number of baths, changing bed sheets every 3 days for customers on long stays, installation of equipment that reduces consumption, such as automatic faucets, aerators, low flow shower heads, low capacity toilet flushes, etc. Monte-Carlo Beach also carries out operations to recover waste water which is used to irrigate its green spaces; and in a more educational and anecdotal way, water from Champagne buckets and leftover mineral water is collected for reuse.Daniele GarcelonDirectrice Générale - General ManagerMonte-Carlo Beach Relais & ChâteauxPhone: +377 98065200...monte-carlo-beach

