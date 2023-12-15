Civile Apparel And Centerline Athletics Join Forces To Create A Powerhouse In The Pickleball Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Civile Apparel, a leading female-founded, American-made, modern lifestyle pickleball brand, is excited to announce its merger with Centerline Athletics, a premium, performance-focused pickleball apparel brand set to launch in March 2024. The strategic union is poised to elevate the pickleball experience for players of all levels.

The launch of the combined brand will showcase a comprehensive range of pickleball apparel, from lifestyle pieces that seamlessly transition from the court to casual settings with Civile Apparel, to high-performance gear designed to enhance players' capabilities and comfort during gameplay with the premium line coming from Centerline Athletics.

For over three years, Civile Apparel has been at the forefront of the pickleball boom, carving a niche as a pioneering force in the industry. Known for its commitment to quality, style, and innovation, Civile Apparel has resonated with the pickleball community as a brand that embodies the essence of the modern pickleball lifestyle.

Centerline Athletics is a forthcoming premium, performance-focused pickleball apparel brand designed by industry-leading experts, made specifically for the pickleball athlete for players of all levels. Set to launch March 2024, the apparel is engineered to support the way you move and experience the game.

The pickleball clothing and apparel market size was valued at $1.15 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $2.87 Billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 11.04% from 2022 to 2030.

"We are thrilled to announce this exciting partnership with Centerline Athletics," said Aubri Steele, Founder at Civile Apparel. "This collaboration represents a natural evolution for us as we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the pickleball industry. By joining forces, Civile Apparel and Centerline Athletics will offer players the ultimate blend of style and performance, both on and off the court."

"Civile Apparel and Centerline Athletics share a common vision of providing pickleball enthusiasts with top-tier products that complement their passion for the sport," said Scott Brown, Managing Director at Centerline Athletics. "This merger is a testament to our commitment to excellence, and we are excited to bring our collective expertise to the forefront of the pickleball industry."

