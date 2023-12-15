Researchers and experts have turned to sewage analysis as a crucial tool in monitoring COVID-19 contamination. This report sheds light on the growing importance of wastewater surveillance, showcasing how researchers worldwide have utilized sewage analysis to track and understand the prevalence of the virus.

Highlighted in the report are notable developments, including the collaboration between UK and Indian researchers to develop a new sensor for COVID-19 detection in wastewater. Additionally, the competitive landscape of sewage treatment facilities is explored, offering insights into key competitors' market share in 2022 and their market presence categorized as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

The report delves into the pivotal role of sewage treatment facilities in wastewater treatment, covering sewage generation and collection, sewage characteristics, treatment processes, sewerage systems, and select sewage treatment technologies. It provides a global market outlook, with developing economies at the forefront of future growth opportunities in the industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Sewage Treatment Facilities market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$32.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.

