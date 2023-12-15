(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement
15 December 2023
Announcement No. 36
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold to be passed.
Morgan Stanley's aggregated position of shares and financial instruments have increased to 3,489,968 shares corresponding to 6.5% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654
Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022
Attachments
Major shareholder notification NKT AS 11-12-2023 Notification of major shareholding_Morgan Stanley_15122023
MENAFN15122023004107003653ID1107603973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.