15 December 2023

Announcement No. 36

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold to be passed.

Morgan Stanley's aggregated position of shares and financial instruments have increased to 3,489,968 shares corresponding to 6.5% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

