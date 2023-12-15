               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Notification Of Major Shareholding


12/15/2023 8:48:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement

15 December 2023
Announcement No. 36

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley has acquired share capital and voting rights in NKT A/S resulting in the 5% threshold to be passed.

Morgan Stanley's aggregated position of shares and financial instruments have increased to 3,489,968 shares corresponding to 6.5% of the share capital and voting rights of NKT A/S.

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654
Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022

Attachments

  • Major shareholder notification NKT AS 11-12-2023
  • Notification of major shareholding_Morgan Stanley_15122023

MENAFN15122023004107003653ID1107603973

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search