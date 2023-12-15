Rstar Technologies Brings Joy To Local Children Through Humanitarian Service Project Toy Drive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTMONT, CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hundreds of children in the Chicago area will have a happy holiday thanks to the work of The Humanitarian Service Project (HSP)'s toy drive. As part of its commitment to service, rSTAR Technologies , a leading systems integrator, donated toys to the charity to help children in the area have a special and memorable holiday.The company's leadership team coordinated the donations gathered from among the company's global employee base. Donning their badges as honorary elves, rSTAR employees rolled up their sleeves and personally packaged and delivered the toys to HSP. rSTAR collected toys for children ages 8 – 15 which will be delivered by HSP throughout the local area. This year, over 1,500 children will be helped through HSP's efforts. This is rSTAR's third year participating in the toy drive.Founded in 1979, The Humanitarian Service Project's mission is to alleviate the pain and suffering that poverty brings to seniors and children in DuPage and Kane Counties, Illinois, without discrimination or exclusion for any reason.rSTAR supports numerous philanthropic activities in and around the Chicago area, including The Humanitarian Service Project and Pledge 1. rSTAR's Pledge 1 Commitment means that 1% of the company's time, profit and services is donated to local non-profits. rSTAR also sponsored and collaborated in the past with Genesys Works, a non-profit providing pathways for high school students in underserved communities.Additional Resources●Become a fan of rSTAR on LinkedIn:●Visit rSTAR:About rSTAR TechnologiesrSTAR is a full-service specialized system integrator built to transform leaders in the asset-intensive industries, such as energy and utilities, manufacturing, high-tech, and automotive into business value all-stars by focusing on digital transformation initiatives. With over 20 years of experience in Oracle, Microsoft, and Salesforce, the company provides consulting, implementation, and services for AI, CX integration and automation solutions.

