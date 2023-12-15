Mutare Receives 2023 Contact Center As A Service (Ccaas) Product Of The Year Award From CUSTOMER Magazine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mutare Voice Traffic Filter Honored for Exceptional Innovation

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mutare, Inc., a leading innovator of enterprise solutions for Voice Threat Defense , announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has named Mutare Voice Traffic Filter as a 2023 CUSTOMER

CCaaS Product of the Year Award winner.

The Mutare Voice Traffic Filter (VTF) is the industry leading solution for protecting and optimizing the voice channel by removing unwanted calls such as robocalls, spoof calls, vishing, social engineering, and spam storms, from the network edge. In 2023, Mutare was laser focused on bringing the power of the VTF to most of the industry's major CCaaS and UCaaS platforms and are now included in those marketplaces such as, Webex App Hub , Genesys AppFoundry , Five9's CX Marketplace and NICE CXexchange.

"We are very grateful to be in a position to receive prestigious industry awards for our flagship platform, the Mutare Voice Traffic Filter." said Chuck French, Mutare's Chief Growth Officer. "In a year with a proliferation of major voice-based cyber-incidents, Mutare has helped protect a business's most important asset: their people. With our latest integrations, it is now easier than ever to implement the Mutare Voice Traffic Filter."

The 2023 CUSTOMER CCaaS Product of the Year Awards honor individual solutions that have demonstrated exceptional achievements in delivering top-tier, scalable, and feature-rich contact center solutions to businesses of all sizes. The awards celebrate those who have revolutionized customer service and empowered organizations to deliver seamless, personalized, and exceptional CX to their clientele.

"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Mutare

with a 2023 CCaaS Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "Its Voice Traffic Filter

solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Mutare in 2024 and beyond."

About Mutare

For three decades, Mutare has been empowering organizations to re-imagine a better way to connect. Today, through our transformative voice security, digital voice and text messaging solutions, we make communications with colleagues, customers and prospects simple, secure and effective. And that means more time and less stress for your employees, a more positive experience for your customers, and improved bottom line results for your organization. Our forward-looking leadership team is made up of dedicated, focused and experienced people who care about transforming business communications and improving the lives of others. Ultimately, we are dedicated to making a difference for all our stakeholders – team members, customers, partners and communities. We are changemakers who are committed to becoming the recognized leader in voice threat defense for the enterprise.

