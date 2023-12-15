Global Video Processing Platform Market Size Projected To Reach USD 20.40 Billion By 2032, With 12.3% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Video Processing Platform Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component (Hardware, Platform, Services); By Application; By Content Type; By Vertical; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

As per the recent analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global video processing platform market size was valued at USD 6.41 billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 20.40 billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 12.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032.

How is a Video Processed? How Big is Video Processing Platform Market Share?

Overview

An asynchronous video system for designing, hosting, searching, and posting images on the internet is called a video processing platform. These systems enable the speedy control, recording, and display of video content and are perfect for educational, communicative, and entertainment reasons. There are numerous alternatives available for on-demand videos on video sites.

Also, video processing uses software, hardware, and combinations of the two to alter the images and sounds included in video files. Because the processing software and related equipment have sophisticated algorithms, many filters can be used for editing tasks. Businesses in this industry are doing a good job of innovating new technologies to satisfy the demands of their customers, which will increase the video processing platform market demand.

What are the Key Findings of the Report?



The market is growing because of the extensive usage of video processing platforms in a variety of fields, such as media and entertainment, gaming, advertising, online streaming, and more.

The video processing platform market segmentation is mainly based on the application, component, vertical, content type, and region. North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Who are the Prominent Players in the Video Processing Platform Sector?



Ateme

Avid Technology

AWS Elemental

Amagi

Akamai Technologies

Beamr

Bitmovin

Brightcove

Evertz

Edgio

Haivision

Harmonic

Imagine Communications

InPixal Kaltura

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

People prefer presentations or videos with a seamless flow and better visual quality, which makes efficient video processing platforms necessary, given the increasing popularity of streaming platforms like YouTube and OTT. Additionally, most video processing platforms provide adaptive streaming technologies like Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP live streaming, which can decrease buffering and enhance video quality, making it a great choice for video creators and boosting the video processing platform market growth.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

The increasing partnerships among the video processing platform market key players are widening the expansion of the global market. The market is growing due to the growing collaborations among industry participants for video processing platforms.

Moreover, demand for video processing platforms is driven by the need for codec technology, which is made possible by streaming services that use both novel and well-tested codecs to allow users to broadcast from a variety of devices.

Overview of Top Segments

The Platform Sector Witnesses the Highest Growth

Over the forecast period, the platform sector is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate primarily due to growing innovation among the players spurred by market competition. Key video processing platform market participants are being introduced by a number of platforms with capabilities, including AI-powered video editing and real-time video editing.

Also, platforms are becoming more and more popular among video creators because of their user-friendly interfaces, which offer a single location for all activities, from uploading videos to transcoding them.

Dynamic Ad Insertion Sector Accounts for the Largest Share

It might offer a better time to publish the advertisement to reach the target audience, which is why the dynamic ad insertion sector is becoming an important component of contemporary advertising and monetization tactics. In addition to sophisticated real-time statistics, it offers broadcasters and content producers monetization options. In the upcoming years, there will be even more development potential for dynamic ad insertion due to the increasing demand for advertising services.

The Real-Time/Live Sector Holds a Significant Revenue Share

Due to the large part of the rising demand for live streaming services on YouTube, the real-time/live category retained a sizable video processing platform market share. In particular, schools are offering live classes to address students' questions right now. Increasing the quantity of free live classes is how educational coaching facilities are spreading their brand awareness. The need for video processing systems is expected to rise in the upcoming years as more educational institutions step up to strengthen their position in the market.

Video Processing Platform Market: Report Scope