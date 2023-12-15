Cormedix Inc. Announces Appointment Of Chief Legal Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced the appointment of Beth Zelnick Kaufman, Esq. as EVP, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary, effective December 12, 2023. The Company also announced that, upon mutual agreement with the Company, Dr. Phoebe Mounts will no longer serve as the Company's General Counsel, effective December 12, 2023, and will be separating from CorMedix effective December 31, 2023, to pursue other opportunities.



Ms. Zelnick Kaufman has more than two decades of legal, compliance and operations experience in the life sciences industry. Prior to joining CorMedix, she most recently served as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary of Akorn Pharmaceuticals, a specialty and generic pharmaceuticals company. Ms. Zelnick Kaufman also served in several roles at Amneal Pharmaceuticals, a publicly traded global generics, biosimilars and branded pharmaceuticals company, including roles as Assistant General Counsel, Vice President, Legal Affairs, and Head of Government Affairs. During her tenure at these and other pharmaceutical companies, Ms. Zelnick Kaufman gained deep experience in the pharmaceutical industry across legal, regulatory, government affairs, and other operational areas. Earlier in her career, Ms. Zelnick Kaufman held roles at Actavis, Alpharma and Topcon America and spent time as an Associate in the law firm Brown, Rudnick.

“We are excited to welcome Beth to the CorMedix team at such an exciting time for the company,” said Joseph Todisco, Chief Executive Officer of CorMedix.“Beth's track record in successfully leading the legal and compliance functions in public biopharma companies will be invaluable as we aim to launch DefenCath over the coming months and transition the company to a commercial stage entity. I am looking forward to working with Beth again and to her contributions as a member of the executive team. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the CorMedix team, I would like to thank Phoebe for her contributions to CorMedix, culminating in our recent FDA approval of DefenCath.”

Ms. Zelnick Kaufman holds a Juris Doctor degree from New York University Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Amherst College.

