Christian Chart-Topper Releases New Christmas Single“Silver Bells”

Dallas-based singer-songwriter Stephanie“Lady Redneck” Lee will release her festive single on December 15th, 2023.

DALLAS, TX, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Get ready to jingle all the way with the latest holiday release from Christian and country artist Stephanie“Lady Redneck” Lee. On December 15th, Lady Redneck will be dropping her Christmas single,“Silver Bells” to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Known for her high energy performances and fun, tongue-in-cheek songs, Lady Redneck is ready to spread some holiday cheer with her catchy new tune. The single will be available on all major music platforms, including iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon Music.

Originally from Blackfoot, Idaho, Lady Redneck grew up in a small town with a population of only 23. Her love for music was evident at a young age as she played in her family band, Dusty Boots, and sold over 40,000 CDs. Now based in Dallas, Texas, she is making a name for herself as a solo artist, earning the respect of both fans and critics.

Lady Redneck's music is inspired by her small-town roots and her faith. Her songs are true-to-life and based on her real, honest moments and stories. With her unique sound and relatable lyrics, Lady Redneck has already captured the hearts of listeners worldwide. Her previous hits,“I Dented Your Truck” and“Pray for Peace” have topped international iTunes charts and have been streamed over 500K times on Spotify.

“Silver Bells” is the perfect addition to your holiday playlist with its uplifting message and country flair. Lady Redneck's smooth vocals and catchy lyrics will have you singing along in no time. The song is sure to bring joy and festive spirit to all who listen.

Don't miss out on Lady Redneck's Christmas single,“Silver Bells,” dropping on December 15th. Follow her on social media for updates”

