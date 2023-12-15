Patient Safety Risk Management Software Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A subset of healthcare IT called patient safety and risk management software makes it easier to analyze, record, and manage medical incidents in healthcare institutions. The program has been demonstrated to increase patient satisfaction while reducing error rates. The patient safety and risk management software team works with several clinics and corporate hospitals to find treatment errors and evaluate risk. Software is offered to manage patient experience, ensure compliance, process claims, and do other activities. One of the key factors driving the market is the rising level of global adoption of digitalization.

Pharmacovigilance risk management strives to increase the medical advantages of drugs while minimizing the possibility of negative medication reactions. It comprises identifying the hazards, assessing them, and halting them. These are the stages of risk management: planning pharmacovigilance efforts to define risks and identify new risks; planning, putting into practice, and assessing risk minimization and mitigation measures; and documenting post-approval requirements imposed as a condition of marketing authorization. These initiatives are combined into a single comprehensive strategy known as the risk management strategy as a part of the pharmaceutical approval process. Risk management's main goal is to ensure that, when it comes to treating a particular indication, the advantages of the pharmaceutical product far outweigh the disadvantages for both the individual patient and the intended population as a whole.

Market Dynamics Rising Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Global Market

Since it supports and favorably influences the market's expansion, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other healthcare institutions have been encouraged to adopt various innovative and creative technologies. Due to several significant causes, including increased patient awareness and improved operational productivity due to fewer medical errors, the market for patient safety and risk management software is growing. The necessity to adhere to compliance norms or guidelines and improved workflow in healthcare institutions are two additional major factors influencing market demand. As a result, companies always focus on developing new and better software solutions and products to improve healthcare professionals' performance and raise the level of care provided to patients.

Additionally, rising worldwide healthcare spending is a major factor in installing IT solutions in the healthcare sector. According to a 2016 study published in The Lancet, global health spending will increase to USD 18.3 trillion by 2040. The healthcare industry is changing from a fee-for-service model to one that bases payment on the effectiveness of the patient's treatment. Throughout the projection period, the market expansion is expected to increase because healthcare expenses are expanding faster than economies.

Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Integration Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Integrating AI and analytics into software designed for patient safety and risk management makes it feasible to perform advanced data analysis, monitor real-time events, and create predictive models. These developments have the potential to make risk assessment easier, improve decision-making, and boost patient safety. Solution providers who can address customer needs using artificial intelligence have a significant advantage. The use of big data analytics for ensuring the safety of patients is rapidly expanding, which is helping to speed up the expansion.



Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global patient safety risk management software market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period. The rise of the region's income has been aided by a well-established healthcare infrastructure and improved healthcare expenditure and coverage regulations. Large enterprises operating nearby, innovators on the rise, regulations supported by the government, and increased investment all have a favorable impact on the market. The number of people with chronic diseases and the aging population is expected to more than quadruple in the upcoming years, significantly straining healthcare systems. These healthcare systems will require significant technical advancements and reforms to remain competitive. The extensive usage of healthcare IT services in healthcare institutions across the United States, which leading industry players support, is the primary reason for the significant market share.

Another element propelling the industry is the shift from on-premises systems to healthcare IT solutions. Increased use of data analytics to streamline processes and improve patient safety in healthcare companies, as well as the presence of several industry players. The United States is one of the primary forces fostering market expansion in this region.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period. The demand for treatment is rising, the population is aging, there are fewer healthcare personnel than there are patients, and the incidence of chronic diseases is increasing, all placing pressure on the European healthcare system. In certain European countries, structural inefficiencies are also challenging for the sector. The shift to value-based healthcare is projected to boost demand for better patient outcomes at more reasonable costs.

Numerous government initiatives that support the development of healthcare IT, the increasing pressure to adhere to regulatory standards, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure all contribute to the region's market growth. The increasing integration of AI in risk management platforms is further enhancing patient safety by assisting in the discovery of novel observations or patterns in human physiology, early illness detection, precise diagnosis, and the development of tailored diagnoses and therapeutics. As a result, this is anticipated to stimulate the market in the coming years.



The global patient safety risk management software market was valued at USD 1.81 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 4.44 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

The global patient safety risk management software market is bifurcated into service type and end-user.

Based on the service type, the global patient safety risk management software market is bifurcated into Risk Management and Safety Solutions, Claims Management Software, Governance, Risk and compliance Solutions.

The risk management safety solutions segment dominates the global market over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global patient safety risk management software market is divided into Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers, and Long-Term Care Centers. The hospital segment is the most significant contributor to the market over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global patient safety risk management software market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global patient safety risk management software market are Riskonnect Inc.; Health Catalyst (U.S.), LLC; Conduent Inc.; Origami Risk; Symplr; RLDatix; Clarity Group Inc.; Verge Health; RiskQual Technologies; Quantros Inc.; and the Patient Safety Company.



January 2023- Circle Health Group is the largest private hospital group in the United Kingdom, and they have partnered with Radar Healthcare to receive risk management and compliance software from Radar Healthcare to serve their patients better.

Circle Health Group's 54 hospitals use multiple risk management and compliance tools. Radar Healthcare will provide a unified platform to enhance productivity and liberate critical safety data that may be used to serve patients better. April 2022- Customers of the V60/V60 Plus and V680 ventilators from Royal Philips, a world leader in medical technology, have been notified by Philips Respironics of a potential problem with the electrical circuit that controls the 35V power supply to the ventilator and alarm. Philips Respironics has contacted the appropriate regulatory agencies.



