Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The "electronic health records" (EHR) are digital representations of a patient's medical and health records. A comprehensive and centralized electronic database, an EHR system stores and manages patient health-related information, including medical history, diagnosis, prescriptions, test results, treatment plans, and other pertinent data. It is a digital record-keeping solution for healthcare professionals and offers many advantages over traditional paper-based records.

EHR systems enable medical staff to view, update, and share patient data in real-time, fostering effective and coordinated care in various healthcare settings. They enable healthcare teams to collaborate and communicate more efficiently, enhancing patient outcomes and safety. In addition to facilitating clinical decision-making, EHRs provide rapid and trustworthy information, such as drug interactions and allergy alerts. In addition, EHRs provide advantages such as increased data security, fewer medical errors, greater data accuracy, and quicker operations.

Market Dynamics Government Initiatives to Encourage HCIT Usage Drives the Global Market

The industry is expanding rapidly due to government initiatives to promote the adoption of HCIT-based solutions, such as electronic health records (EHRs). My Health Record, for instance, is Australia's official digital health record portal. The Australian Digital Health Agency supervises its administration. Unless they opt out, every Australian citizen has a My Health Record. Estonia, New Zealand, Finland, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands use shared prescription records and electronic prescribing to improve drug management.

In addition, the federal government offers substantial financial incentives to physicians who consent to adopt EHRs. A typical physician with at least 30% of Medicare-enrolled patients is eligible for a total incentive of USD 44,000. NHSX and NHS Digital have been established in the United Kingdom to assist and transform the NHS and social care. The Danish government has funded the app-based World-Class Digital Service (WCDS) platform.

Increasing Use of Cloud-Based EHRS Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Compared to web-based EHRs, cloud-based EHRs offer several benefits that make them attractive for market penetration due to the lucrative opportunities they present. These advantages include increased accessibility and collaboration, scalability, cost savings, and fewer IT resource requirements. In addition, simple deployment is one of the benefits. The cloud-based storage of electronic health records may enhance data security. In addition, they can surmount the obstacles of data interchange and interoperability in the future, which is expected to result in a rise in the use of these systems.

Electronic health records stored in the cloud can further reduce start-up costs. Daily acquisition and storage of voluminous amounts of data by healthcare systems presents a challenge for EHRs. A single research project can generate one hundred gigabytes of data anywhere nearby. Cloud-based electronic health records (EHRs) can provide these facilities with cost-effective and scalable storage options. They utilize a variety of hardware and software to provide Internet-based services.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global electronic health records (EHR) market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period. Throughout the projected period, North America is anticipated to continue to hold the dominant position. The two most important factors contributing to its expansion are the availability of infrastructure with a high level of digital literacy and policies encouraging the implementation of electronic health records. In addition, expanding support for the adoption of healthcare information technology (HCIT) by payers and providers of healthcare is anticipated to enhance market growth.

Additionally, the market is being driven by government measures favorable to managing population health. There has been a ninefold increase in the number of hospitals in North America that have implemented even the most fundamental information management systems. Patients can now apply for prescriptions online, arrange appointments with doctors and physicians, and various other services thanks to most of the region's healthcare providers' successful development of electronic health records (EHRs) for patients.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. During the period covered by this estimate, the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market in Europe is anticipated to be driven by the existence of developed economies such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Italy. As a result of the European Commission's Digital Single Market Strategy, consumers and businesses across Europe now have access to a wider range of services and goods that can be purchased online. This creates the necessary conditions for the expansion of digital networks and the provision of associated services, which in turn is anticipated to maximize the growth potential of the European economy.

Furthermore, this region is making steady progress toward the general implementation of e-health systems, thanks to the government's support and the concentrated efforts of strategic actors. On the other hand, the majority of the nations in this region face a substantial challenge in the form of a considerable barrier in the form of legal compliance requirements for data protection combined with data security difficulties.



The global electronic health records (EHR) market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2022 . It is estimated to reach USD 40.34 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the product, the global electronic health records (EHR) market is bifurcated into client-server-based EHR, and web-based EHR. The web-based EHR segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

Based on type, the global electronic health records (EHR) market is segmented into acute, ambulatory, and post-acute. The acute segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

Based on end use, the global electronic health records (EHR) market is bifurcated into hospitals use EHR and ambulatory use EHR. The hospitals that use the EHR segment own the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

Based on business models, the global electronic health records (EHR) market is divided into license software, technology resale, subscriptions, professional services, and others. The professional services segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global electronic health records (EHR) market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period.

The key players in the global electronic health records (EHR) market are Cerner Corporation (Oracle); GE Healthcare; Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; McKesson Corporation; Epic Systems Corporation; NextGen Healthcare, Inc.; eClinicalWorks; Medical Information Technology, Inc.; Health Information Management Systems; CPSI; Advanced MD, Inc.; CureMD Healthcare; and Greenway Health, LLC.



In November 2022, Care Arc, a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in Kansas, launched an Epic EHR implementation through a partnership with Health Choice Network (HCN) to improve the patient experience. In November 2022, Anuman acquired Neu Trace. The acquisition positions Anuman as a global AI medical software development provider for cardiac electrophysiology. It is a combined development to integrate a patient's entire electronic medical record (EMR) with corresponding electrocardiograms (ECG) taken from the body surface and cardiac electrograms (EGM) from within the heart.



