Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The term "premenstrual syndrome" (PMS) treatment refers to the therapeutic techniques used to alleviate the emotional, physical, and psychological symptoms associated with premenstrual syndrome (PMS) in women. These symptoms may include irritability, melancholy, and menstrual irritability. These symptoms may include bloating, breast tenderness, general body discomfort, fatigue, mood changes, and anxiety. Generally, the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome, also known as PMS, arise at the end of the luteal phase and disappear with the onset of menstruation or shortly after that.

The approach to therapy may include hormonal contraceptives, antidepressants, analgesics, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), diuretics, and medications that reduce ovarian function. The majority of these medications are available either "over the counter" (also known as "OTC") or with a prescription from a physician. Cannabidiol extracts are utilized to produce new medications for treating PMS, including topical gels, lotions, tablets, and suppositories, among others. With these remedies, managing mood imbalances, relieving uterine cramps, and promoting muscular relaxation can all be attained.

Market Dynamics Rise In Prevalence of PMS Drives the Global Market

Premenstrual syndrome, also known as PMS, is a hormonal disorder that impacts many women of childbearing age. It is anticipated that an increase in premenstrual syndrome (PMS) incidence will lead to an increase in the demand for PMS-treating medications. The American Psychiatric Association, for instance, asserts that nearly all women of childbearing age experience premenstrual symptoms, but only a small percentage of these women are diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). This is because PMDD is an uncommon condition. It is anticipated that the prevalence of premenstrual syndrome will increase the demand for pharmaceuticals used to treat premenstrual syndrome, thereby driving market growth. As a consequence, the market will expand.

Higher Number of Unmet Needs for Treatment of PMS Creates Tremendous Opportunities

There are numerous unmet needs in premenstrual syndrome (PMS) treatment. Because the currently available off-label products are not effectively supplying the market, new entrants have enormous opportunities to profit. The current treatment focuses on alleviating the symptoms of the disease and has a low efficacy profile. Consequently, the available therapeutic options cannot meet the market's requirements.

In addition, there is a significant unmet need for interventions that directly target the etiology and pathophysiology underlying the development of PMS symptoms. Consequently, the global market for treating PMS awaits novel options that are more effective and safer to meet unmet needs. Consequently, increased unmet demand creates an opening for new market entrants to address the same requirements.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global premenstrual syndrome treatment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period. The premenstrual syndrome treatment market in North America, which currently accounts for the largest share of the global market, is expected to continue to grow, primarily as a result of the region's higher prevalence of PMS, increased healthcare awareness, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, early disease detection, availability of skilled medical personnel, and simple access to therapeutics. For instance, the American Psychiatric Association reports that premenstrual symptoms are experienced by roughly 90% of women of childbearing age.

Furthermore, the market continues to expand in this region as a result of the presence of advanced healthcare facilities, increased public awareness of healthcare needs, widespread accessibility of PMS treatment therapeutics, rising demand for advanced healthcare services accompanied by higher healthcare spending, and the presence of numerous hospitals and diagnostic centers outfitted with advanced healthcare systems.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. Europe accounted for the second-largest market share for premenstrual syndrome treatments worldwide. During the projection period, the market for premenstrual syndrome treatments in European nations is expected to expand steadily. The main growth drivers in Europe are the rising prevalence of PMS, the rising demand for PMS medications, and the accessibility of these treatments.

Additionally, a developed healthcare infrastructure, the availability of experts with the necessary training, a higher prevalence of PMS, and increased healthcare spending fuel the market's expansion in Europe. Due to the increased use of PMS medicines, increased hospital diagnostic facilities with qualified medical staff, and early PMS identification, Europe is the second largest stakeholder in the global premenstrual syndrome treatment market. Premenstrual syndrome treatment is expected to experience significant expansion in Germany, France, and the UK due to a sizable target population, a well-developed healthcare system, and the accessibility of medications.



The global premenstrual syndrome treatment market size was valued at

USD 22.6 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 37.22 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 5.7%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on drug type, the global premenstrual syndrome treatment market is bifurcated into analgesics, antidepressants, oral contraceptives and ovarian suppression agents, and others. The Analgesics segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2%

during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global premenstrual syndrome treatment market is segmented into prescription and OTC. The OTC segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period.

Based on the distribution channel, the global premenstrual syndrome treatment market is bifurcated into hospital pharmacies, drug stores and retail pharmacies, and online providers. The drug stores and retail pharmacies segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global premenstrual syndrome treatment market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global premenstrual syndrome treatment market are Bayer AG., ABBVIE INC., Eli Lilly and Company., BASF Corporation, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Shionogi Inc., and AstraZeneca plc.



In September 2023,

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that PH80, one of the Company's five investigational neuroactive nasal sprays, demonstrated statistically significant improvement versus placebo in an exploratory Phase 2A study for acute management of the symptoms of premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), including negative mood and physical and behavioral symptoms. In June 2021,

the FDA has approved MYFEMBREE (religieux 40 mg, estradiol 1 mg, and norethindrone acetate 0.5 mg), the first once-daily treatment for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women, with a treatment duration of up to 24 months, according to Movant Sciences and Pfizer, Inc. Movant and Pfizer would jointly commercialize MYFEMBREE in the U.S. under the terms of their previously announced collaboration. MYFEMBREE is scheduled to be released.



