Personal Care Wipes Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

Personal care wipes are a type of disposable item used mostly for personal hygiene and cleaning. Personal care wipes are small to medium-sized moistened pieces of cloth or plastic that are folded and individually packaged for convenience or, in the case of dispensers, come as a large roll with individual wipes that may be torn off. Depending on the chemicals used, each wipe is a unique product, and medical or office cleaning wipes are not intended for use on the skin.

Market Dynamics Rising E-commerce and Consumer Spending

Drives the Global Market

Personal care wipes market revenue is significantly increased by e-commerce retail channels. Online shopping allows customers to browse millions of products without going to physical stores. In the coming years, increasing consumer spending, population expansion, and Internet accessibility will drive up e-commerce retail sales. Mobile purchasing apps and secure, practical payment methods also boost online retail. Wipe trends are greatly influenced by Pinterest, Instagram, and personal care websites.

Customers' purchasing habits have altered due to the crisis, necessitating new retail strategies to address demand fluctuation, margin difficulties, and competitiveness. Customers spend more money on personal care wipes when water is in short supply. Online purchases are boosted by emerging markets and increased demand for international goods. Product reviews and discussion forums on Facebook and Instagram influence consumer purchasing.

Sustainable Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The global market for personal care wipes offers attractive business opportunities for sustainable industry producers. Due to growing awareness of the environmental effects associated with the production and consumption of plastics or plastic substitutes, personal wipes made from sustainable and biodegradable materials are expected to gain popularity over the projection period, particularly in Asian markets. To improve their brand's reputation, manufacturers may concentrate on the lucrative market of design innovation. Many companies have been concerned about package and dispenser innovation since wipes must be stored in an airtight atmosphere after opening to prevent product deterioration. Producers have focused on the device's flush capability and design to attract buyers.

To attract clients, various businesses also maintain expanding their product lines by capitalizing on the multiple applications for wipes. For instance, the teen-oriented cosmetics brand C'est Moi introduced its Gentle Cleaning Collection in 2018, which includes makeup-removing cleaning gels, lotions, and wipes. Additional products will give clients additional choices while considering their age and skin type. Additionally, producing goods specifically for different countries will help producers since customers might find products more suited to their skin types and climatic conditions. The industry will gain from these factors over the following six years.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant Personal Care Wipes Market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific personal care wipes market has followed Western trends for a few years. Millennials' Western-influenced cleanliness habits fuel Asia's personal care wipes market. Personal care wipes are also being used more to avoid COVID-19. These factors are expected to attract more people, especially in India, China, and Japan.

Additionally, air pollution worries in the region also affect product consumption. According to IQAir, which assesses air pollution worldwide, nearly 80% of the top 20 populated cities are in China and India. Due to pollution, personal care wipes for cleaning hands and other body parts are in higher demand. Modern parents are more proactive about their children's health; the baby wipes business is growing the fastest. These products are more accessible and affordable at pharmacies, retail stores, and supermarkets, increasing sales. E-commerce platforms for childcare products have helped marketers and businesses expand their market share and add new products. Kimberly Clark, which sells Huggies baby wipes, promotes its products as manufactured from natural fabric, driving demand for natural baby wipes.

North America is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period. The US and Canada are two of the biggest markets in North America for personal care wipes. Many individuals in these countries are concerned about their health, which benefits the regional market. Because people use more anti-bacterial wipes, North America's personal care wipes industry is growing. The persistent consumer trend toward a better lifestyle and increased sanitation awareness has fueled the need for anti-bacterial wipes in the area. Most anti-bacterial wipes are designed to stop 99.9% of microorganisms and harmful pathogens. There is still a wide variety of cosmetic wipes that both up-and-coming and established beauty firms provide. Given the evolution of fashion trends in the region, this growing market (facial and cosmetic wipes) is expected to attract new competitors, including small-batch cosmetic brands.



The global personal care wipes market was valued at USD 19.21 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 31.64 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

The global personal care wipes market is bifurcated into product and sales channels.

Based on the product, the global personal care wipes market is bifurcated into baby wipes, facial and cosmetic wipes, hand and body wipes, and flushable wipes. The baby wipes segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Based on sales channels, the global personal care wipes market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, e-commerce, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominates the global market and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global personal care wipes market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key global personal care wipes market players are Edana, Diamond Wipes International Inc.; Medline Industries, Inc.; The Honest Company, Inc.; Procter and Gamble (PandG); and Edgewell Personal Care.



In February 2023, the Touch Point® and Certainty® Brands of premoistened, nonwoven, surface, personal wipes, and other hand care products are produced by Innocore of Ontario, Canada. HBG, a full-line manufacturer of cleaning and protection products with headquarters in the United States, has acquired Innocore. In February 2023, Hemp-based personal care wipes from Harper Hygienics are now available as Naturals Hemp Intimate Wipes manufactured from hemp seed extract. Naturals Hemp Intimate Wipes are made with the highest care, providing a long-lasting effect of freshness that keeps you feeling clean and energized all day. The biodegradable nonwoven fabric used in these wipes shows Harper Hygienics' commitment to providing environmentally friendly options for personal care requirements.



